Your Guide to the Best Streaming Features and Platforms in 2021

In the age of the internet and smart TVs, there are so many platforms available for streaming shows and movies that many people choose to cut the cable and opt for streaming subscriptions instead. Whether you’re just beginning to weigh your options or are a seasoned streamer, it’s helpful to know about all the best features on the major streaming platforms in 2021. Here’s a guide to help you navigate each platform.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the longest-running and most popular streaming platforms on the market. It has a vast library of content, including original programming, TV shows, movies, and comedy specials. It constantly adds new movies and shows but also takes away old ones as well. With Netflix, you can enjoy an array of customizable features and features that enhance your streaming experience.

Netflix is loaded with customizable features for captions, Ultra HD 4K content, and virtual reality. Of course, it has all the basic features as well, including parental control settings and downloadable content.

HBO Max

HBO Max includes a vast library of original HBO content along with current-running shows and completed seasons. In 2021, it became Warner Brothers Pictures’ biggest movie destination. People love it for its large volume of award-winning original programming, original news programs, and top-tier movies.

Disney Plus

Whether you’re looking for a good kids’ content platform or are a serious Marvel and Star Wars fan, Disney Plus features one of the most dynamic, action-packed libraries of all the platforms in 2021. In addition, most of its content is available in 4K resolution with HDR color palettes for the highest-quality viewing experience.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly platform with a lot of downloadable content available, Disney Plus is an ideal option for you.

Amazon Prime Video

If you’re a big online shopper and already have an Amazon Prime account, you should take advantage of this up-and-coming streaming platform. Its library has become quite vast, and it’s even producing its own original movies and TV shows as well. If you don’t have a Prime account, you can rent or buy content through Amazon Prime Video as an “a la carte” service.

If you’re looking for a streaming service that offers a lot of high-definition viewing options, Amazon Prime Video includes 4K Ultra HD content and HDR content. The platform also offers downloadable content for select titles.

Hulu

Hulu is a streaming service that keeps you as close to original TV programming as possible. It provides access to most of the shows on major networks and even a handful of cable TV shows. Unfortunately, it also has commercials, which you have to sit through even if you subscribe to the service.

Hulu offers personalized, customizable plans with network, partner, and premium add-ons that really help drive home the whole satellite-TV-merged-with-a-streaming-platform image that Hulu is known for. Hulu also features an unlimited screens add-on, which allows you to watch content on as many screens as you want, making it an ideal choice for large families.

Access More Content with a VPN

Every streaming platform contains region-specific content that varies per country. If you want to view content that’s available on another country’s platform, you can get access to it by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). When you download a VPN, you’ll be able to connect to a server in a country of your choice. Then, you’ll have access to all the online content available in that country. If you want to see what it’s like to use one, sign up for a VPN free trial and try it before committing.