Woman Dies As She Is Thrown From Her Vehicle In Alicante Traffic Accident

A 55-year-old woman died this Saturday afternoon, June 26, in the municipality of Monforte del Cid in the province of Alicante, after being thrown from her van when it fell off a bridge after leaving the road.

Emergency rescue services were immediately deployed to the scene of the accident, including a headquarters command unit, a heavy urban pump, a rescue tender, and firefighters from the Elche and Crevillent stations, along with a Generalitat emergency helicopter, and two SAMU ambulances with medics.

According to a statement from the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade, the incident reportedly occurred at around 4pm in the afternoon, at Km 510 of the A-7, just after the exit from Monforte del Cid, heading in the direction of Valencia.

The vehicle is thought to have experienced a blowout in one of its tyres, causing it to skid off the road, crash through the railing, and fall from a bridge, with six occupants inside, one of whom, the 55-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle, who later, unfortunately, was confirmed dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

A 20-year-old girl was trapped in the stricken vehicle and had to be released from the wreckage by firefighters trained with specialised cutting equipment, and she was subsequently transferred to a hospital in nearby Elche, believed to have suffered a broken hip in the accident, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

