Woman Dies As She Is Thrown From Her Vehicle In Alicante Traffic Accident

Woman Dies As She Is Thrown From Her Vehicle In Alicante Traffic Accident
Woman Dies As She Is Thrown From Her Vehicle In Alicante Traffic Accident. image: provincial consortium

WOMAN Dies As She Is Thrown From Her Vehicle As It Falls From A Bridge In A Traffic Accident In Alicante

A 55-year-old woman died this Saturday afternoon, June 26, in the municipality of Monforte del Cid in the province of Alicante, after being thrown from her van when it fell off a bridge after leaving the road.

Emergency rescue services were immediately deployed to the scene of the accident, including a headquarters command unit, a heavy urban pump, a rescue tender, and firefighters from the Elche and Crevillent stations, along with a Generalitat emergency helicopter, and two SAMU ambulances with medics.

According to a statement from the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade, the incident reportedly occurred at around 4pm in the afternoon, at Km 510 of the A-7, just after the exit from Monforte del Cid, heading in the direction of Valencia.

The vehicle is thought to have experienced a blowout in one of its tyres, causing it to skid off the road, crash through the railing, and fall from a bridge, with six occupants inside, one of whom, the 55-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle, who later, unfortunately, was confirmed dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

A 20-year-old girl was trapped in the stricken vehicle and had to be released from the wreckage by firefighters trained with specialised cutting equipment, and she was subsequently transferred to a hospital in nearby Elche, believed to have suffered a broken hip in the accident, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


