Three Guardia Civil Officers on Trial for Bringing Drugs from Morocco

THE trial of nine men accused of bringing drugs into the peninsula from Morocco, which include three Guardia Civil officers, who formed an organized group, with alleged links to criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking.

As indicated in the brief of provisional conclusions of the prosecutor, the Internal Affairs Service of the Guardia Civil began an investigation “to discover police corruption activities of members of the body linked to criminal organizations that traffic narcotic substances between Morocco and the peninsula”.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the investigation began on one officer and led to the discovery of others, supposedly the Guardia Civil officers in question “formed an organized and hierarchical group whose purpose was to carry out the introduction of narcotic substances into the country in collaboration with different organizations dedicated to drug trafficking”.

Apparently, the officers “would provide security at the time of carrying out the criminal act”, since supposedly “they were taking advantage of the time when they were developing their police service to allow the unloading of drugs, inform of service devices, times and places. of the patrols” indicated by a letter from the Public Ministry.

One of the Guardia Civil officers was, apparently, in charge of contacting the criminal organizations concerned and coordinating and directing the functions to be carried out with these networks “by pricing based on the services required,” says the prosecutor, pointing out that it was also the same individual who supposedly gave information on the days the officers were on duty.

The other two officers “collaborated with him, carrying out his orders and obtaining financial compensation for such activity,” the public prosecutor initially maintains, while another defendant was the link between that security infrastructure and the criminal organization and was also in charge of acquiring the material for operations.

The investigation revealed that during one particular planned drug entry into Spain, “the accused officers charged €7,500 each” for allegedly not intercepting the boat, which was later located with 750 kilos of hashish. The prosecutor accuses the three officers of the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime against public health, belonging to a criminal group, bribery and omission of the duty to prosecute crimes, requesting nine years in prison for each and disqualification from public office employment for 25 years.