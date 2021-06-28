THE WEAKEST LINK Is Back On Our TV Screens Soon With Romesh Ranganathan As Host



After a break of ten years, the BBC is bringing back one of its most successful quiz shows of all time – The Weakest Link, with a new host, in the form of comedian Romesh Ranganathan, as revealed by The Sun’s Rod McPhee.

Previous host, Anne Robinson made the show her own, from the very first episode in 2000, for 13 series, with her barbed wit, and acid-tongued replies to the often-dazed contestants, and her shoes are going to be massive ones for Romesh to step into definitely.

According to The Sun, the show is coming back in a celebrity format, as a glossy Saturday night treat, with celebs playing to win cash for their favourite charities, and filming has reportedly already started in Glasgow, with 12 episodes due on our screens later in the year.

Bafta-winning comic Romesh, known for shows like A League Of Their Own, The Ranganation, The Reluctant Landlord, The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, Judge Romesh, Rob and Romesh Vs, is no stranger to our television screens, but he clearly knows he is taking a big gamble in trying to follow someone as iconic as Anne Robinson.

Romesh said about his new role, “It’s an honour to be asked to bring back what is basically a TV institution to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology”.

Just like the original show, one contestant will be eliminated after each round, until only two remain for the head-to-head, with Romesh getting to utter that famous phrase at the end of each round, “You are the weakest link – goodbye”.

