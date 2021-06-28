The Junta Believe that Relaxing Mask Use Will Have Harsh Consequences

THE vice president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marín, considers “a serious error” the decision of the government not to force the use of the mask outdoors and has said that it can have “very harsh consequences”. This is how Marín expressed himself during his visit to Tarifa in Cadiz, where he held a meeting with heads of citizens to address tourism issues and how the pandemic affects this sector.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the vice president pointed out that the incidence of Covid-19 “is not the same everywhere” and that is why he considers that the fact of not wearing the mask outdoors is “a serious mistake” that can have “very harsh consequences.” Marín gave as an example the situation of the Cadiz region of Campo de Gibraltar, where the incidence in the east area is about 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in the west area it rises to 127.

In the region as a whole, the cumulative incidence rate is at 165.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Although it is in a slow downward trend and has been falling for five days in a row, the truth is that it is well above the national average, set at 95.03 cases. The slight Andalucian decrease of 14 points in the last week coincides with a general rebound in the last two days. Meanwhile, vaccination continues to advance at a very good speed: Andalucia is close to three million people fully immunised with 42 per cent of the target population, over 16 years, and 35.11 per cent of the total population.

