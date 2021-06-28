Students Parents Slam Mallorcan Government For ‘Kidnapping’ Their Children While Held In Isolation.

PARENTS of the students held in isolation in a Mallorcan hotel have bitterly complained to authorities saying they are being held there against their consent.

The Balearic Government has been trying for days to locate and isolate all the students related to the ‘macro outbreak’ of coronavirus that is being linked to study trips in Mallorca.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Cases at the national level already exceed 900 cases across nine communities and continue to grow.

Due to this, the decision was made to transfer 175 students to a “bridge hotel”, a decision that has been heavily criticised by some parents of these students who have complained that their children have been “kidnapped.”

Parents claim that minors have been displaced without their knowledge and without their consent. Some of the isolated students have also denounced the ‘involuntary transfers’ on social networks under the heading “#secuestrobalear”.

The Minister of Health and Consumption of the Mallorcan Government, Patricia Gómez, clarified on Sunday, June 27, that “the 175 young people displaced so far due to the Covid Palma Bellver bridge hotel have given consent for the transfer”, qualifying that this consent “may have been granted by their parents, guardians or by themselves if they are over 16 years of age.”

According to the councillor, “The Balearic Islands have leading professionals who have been permanently on duty for five days and at the disposal of any person or institution to clarify any situation that may involve a doubt or ignorance.”

Gómez explained that the Ministry of Health and Consumption began a massive search as soon as it became aware of the outbreak and discovered there were 268 young people between 17 and 18 years old from a study-travel agency.

The students come from Galicia, the Basque Country, Andalucia and Madrid, many are still holidaying in several hotels across Mallorca and could have had a direct or indirect relationship with the outbreak.

“The decision was to identify these students, talk to the supervisors, and take them to the bridge hotel to do a PCR test,” he added in a statement to the media in front of the La Vileta Health Centre. Between Saturday and Sunday, 175 have been transferred to the Palma Bellver Hotel, the result of a PCR test carried out on 78 of them is already known – 33 have tested positive and 45 presented negative results.

Related:

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, said this Friday, June 25, that 476 young Andalucians are currently in isolation after the end-of-year trips to Mallorca, where the participation of young people from various autonomous communities in various activities and festivals has sparked a major coronavirus outbreak.

Latest update:

The “macro outbreak” of coronavirus that originated after an end-of-year trip to Mallorca has now reached 410 confirmed positives, with more than 2,000 quarantined and 11 cases of secondary transmission have already been registered.

“It is the largest outbreak since the pandemic began and there will surely be more cases,” said Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Public Health and the Covid-19 Plan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.