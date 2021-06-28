Spain Has Third Highest Covid Incidence Rate in Europe

SPAIN has the third-highest incidence rate of Covid-19 among European countries, after the United Kingdom and Portugal, with 93.4 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. This has been concluded by a report carried out by the Group of Computational Biology and Complex Systems (BIOCOMSC) of the Physics Department of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) with data updated on June 25.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, in the United Kingdom and Portugal, the incidence rate continues to increase, “surely,” says the BIOCOMSC, “due to the high presence of the delta variant in both countries,” and they currently register 194.6 and 135.3 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, respectively. Meanwhile, the situation in Cyprus is also worrisome that, although it is currently at a lower incidence rate, the speed of reproduction of the virus in the country is 1.39 per 100,000.

The BIOCOMSC, in its report, has ensured that, when vaccination is more advanced, it is expected that a downward trend in the incidence rate will be achieved, but that until then “we need the collaboration and effort of all so as not to worsen the situation”. On the restrictions, the research group has suggested, “to stop the process of relaxation of non-pharmacological measures now so as not to impose greater restrictions in a few weeks”.

