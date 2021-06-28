Passenger Travelling to Malaga Found with Hashish Taped to Chest

A PASSENGER who intended to board a flight from Melilla to Malaga was found with hashish taped to her chest and back. National Police in Melilla have arrested a young woman at the airport with almost three kilograms of hashish hidden under her clothes, specifically attached to her body with adhesive tape, when she intended to travel to Malaga.

As reported by a spokesman for the Higher Police Headquarters, the events occurred at the Airport Passenger Document Control Post, when officers from the Border Operations Group (GOF) observed, “a woman who was trying to board a plane, passing the metal detector without problems, although she showed enough signs to make the officers suspicious.”

This led the National Police officers to subject the passenger to a superficial search at the place set up for this type of issue at the airport, and they immediately noticed that she was carrying something strange “attached to her back”, as reported by Malaga Hoy. The police spokesman has detailed that “the officers, when lifting her shirt, saw up to 30 tablets of a greenish-brown vegetable solid substance, apparently hashish,” which later yielded a total weight of 2,928.9 grams, the young woman had “attached the package with tape on her chest and back.”

The detained passenger is a 23-year-old woman, who is a resident of Melilla and of Spanish nationality, with no previous police record, and she has been brought to justice accused of the alleged commission of a drug trafficking crime.