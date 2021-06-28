News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Weather-wise ORIHUELA’S Beaches department and the Meteorihuela weather service will provide a daily forecast on the sea state, temperature, wind direction and ultraviolet index. This will be announced each day until September 15 on the Playas de Orihuela and Meteorihuela’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Street view PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, allocated €100,000 to Bigastro town hall for infrastructure improvements. These include converting the municipal archive intoa Museum of Local History and adding a balcony to the first floor of the town hall building which was constructed in 1944.

More spending REDOVAN council has voted through its 2021 €8.9 million Budget, which local mayor Nely Ruiz described as an “atypical and historic sum.” This year’s spending will try to provide an adequate response to the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, Ruiz explained.

Small gains THE price of water from Torrevieja’s desalination plants will be reduced thanks to the reduction in energy overheads. Nevertheless, it will still cost southern Alicante’s agricultural growers twice as much as the water they have been using that has been sent to the province via the Tajo-Segura pipeline.

Bream dream PILAR DE LA HORADADA is to have another fish farm, following the Generalitat’s go-ahead recent to the San Pedro del Pinatar-based company, Pescamur, to install 25 cages, just over eight kilometres offshore. The 30-metre wide cages are expected to raise 3,000 tons of bream and seabass each year.

Money off TORREVIEJA town hall sold €110,805 of Bonoconsumo shopping vouchers in the first six day its campaign to promote local commerce. The €10 and €20 vouchers which cost users €5 and €10 can be used in 164 local shops, with the town hall later reimbursing shopkeepers with the difference.

At the ready AS well as its Emergency Plan for dealing with future floods, Almoradi is producing another that will handle any kind of emergency situation at the weekly open-air market that is held each Saturday. With 300 stalls, the market is one of the Vega Baja’s largest and most-visited.

Tree mission ALL parties on Orihuela city council voted in favour of a motion giving official protection to local palms. This will provide an adequate framework for conserving and promoting all palm trees inside the city and, above all, the Palmeral which is Europe’s second most-important palm forest after Elche.

Eagle chicks THERE are currently 25 pairs of gold eagles in Alicante province and ornithologists are impatient to see how much many chicks have hatched this year. This time is approaching when the nesting period finishes although the chicks’ chances of survival are not assured until they fly the nest.