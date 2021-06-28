Moreno Determined for Andalucia to Attract Technological Projects

MORENO is determined for Andalucia to attract technological projects. The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, celebrated this Monday, June 28, that despite the current situation of the economic and social crisis caused by the coronavirus, the province has not stopped attracting high value-added business investments in the field of technologies during this time. An example of this is the company Viewnext, a subsidiary of the multinational IBM Group, which today inaugurated its new innovation centre in Sevilla.

“From the Andalucian Government, we have the firm determination to make Andalucia one of the most important European regions as an attractive destination for innovation and technological development. Our land has everything to be able to be: high quality of life and talent”. Moreno has highlighted that Andalucia has become the telework capital in Spain during the pandemic. “It is the community in which more people have come to telecommute seeking that quality of life,” he stressed.

It has been claimed that Andalucia can make a quantitative and qualitative leap with initiatives such as Viewnext, to generate employment, training, talent, added value and be a focus of attraction for other companies. At this point, Moreno affirmed that with the recovery funds ‘Next Generation EU’, “which have generated expectation and with which we are excited”, there is an enormous opportunity to close the digital divide in Andalucia.

“The pandemic has shown the importance of being up-to-date in innovation and digital transformation. Digital transformation is no longer the future, it is the present. It is an opportunity for Andalucia to emerge with force as a solid, competitive community prepared to face recovery with success I want an Andalucia with digital power in the Administration, with a new mentality and closeness to Andalucians, in homes, all better connected to access more opportunities more quickly and more comfortably”, stated the president.