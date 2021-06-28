Love Island Fans Left Fuming As ITV Hub Goes Down Minutes Before Show Launches.

Love Island fans were left fuming after the ITV Hub went down just before the 2021 launch show kicked off on ITV 2 on Monday night, June 28.

ITV Hub appeared to crash under pressure of the thousands of fans signing on to watch the launch of the 2021 show – with viewers flocking to Twitter to express their anger

One angry fan wrote: “Do you see this bulls**t service you are proving @itvhub”.

@ITV hub Tweeted: “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and working on getting services back as soon as possible.”

Another wrote: “Currently, I’ve not been able to see any of the matches you cretins. @itv should not be allowed to televise any further matches!”

Another added: “Lol someone at ITV Hub is getting fired. How can the hub not be working on the evening of Love Island starting? Shambles.”

Laura Whitmore returns as host for tonight’s Love Island launch, the first series in 18 months after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic saw the summer 2020 series get cancelled.

Viewers couldn’t be more excited for the summer fun to begin, with the first batch of contestants revealed last week.

