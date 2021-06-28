Love Island 2021 Villa Video Tour With Laura Whitmore

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub for its seventh sizzling series, as a brand new host of singletons seek to find their perfect match at 9pm BST Monday June 28.

Laura Whitmore is at the helm as the Islanders do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings, all narrated by the inimitable voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling.

From romance and heart-to-hearts to betrayal and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in this ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there will be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Love Island was the most watched show on any digital channel in 2020 and as it returns there’ll be lots of twists and turns along the way, with shock re-couplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.

As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

Plus, returning to ITV2 is Love Island: Aftersun, with Laura Whitmore hosting live from London, catching up with Islanders as they leave the villa, getting the inside scoop from family, friends and celebrity fans, plus sharing unseen footage.

Love Island is made by Lifted Entertainment, ITV Studios and Motion Content Group and it broadcasts nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

