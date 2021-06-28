Huge Shock As Favourites France Are Beaten By Switzerland

HUGE Shock As Euro 2020 Favourites France Are Beaten By Switzerland



World champions France stepped into the knockout spotlight this evening, Monday 28, in the National Arena in Bucharest, up against geographical neighbours Switzerland, who qualified for the last 16 despite finishing third in Group A.

France coach Didier Deschamps will be hoping his players can avoid a shock defeat against the Swiss, never having lost against them in any major tournament, with a quarter-final game against Spain – who earlier today beat Croatia 5-3 after extra-time – on offer to the winner of this match.

With only three minutes on the clock, Varane put a header just over the bar, as France pressed early doors, but then came a huge moment on 16 minutes, as Steven Zuber lofted into the penalty area, for Benfica’s Haris Seferovic to outjump Lenglet and head the ball past Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris for a 1-0 lead to the Swiss.

The second produced another amazing moment in the 52nd minute as Zuber fell at the edge of the French box, only for play to move to the other end, with Mbappe having a penalty shout, when suddenly the ref halted the game, went to consult the pitchside TV, and awarded a penalty to Switzerland!

Rodriguez’ penalty kick was easily saved by Lloris, and France were reborn, pushing forward, until inevitably, on 57 minutes, it was Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, picking up Mbappe’s through ball, and placing it past Sommer for 1-1.

Unbelievably, only 90 seconds later it was 2-1 to France, as Mbappe teed up Griezmann, whose flick went straight to the head of Benzema who couldn’t fail to miss from a yard out.

Then on 75 minutes we witnessed a piece of sublime Paul Pogba magic, as he curled a shot into the net from outside the box, into the top corner of Jan Sommer’s net, 3-1 France, and it looked like game over, but, as with Croatia against Spain, the Swiss didn’t give in, as Seferovic got his second of the game, heading home a cross from Mababu.

On 90 minutes, Xhaka sent an incredible pass to the feet of Gavranovic who powered the ball into the bottom corner past Lloris, and it was extra time.

Extra time could not produce a goal and so it was the first penalty shootout of Euro 2020, and with the score at 5-4 to Switzerland, up stepped Kylian Mbappe, only for his tame penalty to be palmed away by Jan Sommer, and it’s a huge shock at Euro 2020, with the Swiss going through to play Spain in the quarter-finals.

