Huge Blaze in Elephant and Castle In South London

The London fire brigade is tackling a huge blaze at Elephant and Castle, south London. Large plumes of thick black smoke can be seen rising above the train station.

“We have 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters attending and have taken nearly 50 999 calls. Please avoid the area,” the fire brigade said in a tweet.

“Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed,” they added.

Southwark police warned of significant disruption in the area but said the fire is not believed to be a terror incident.

“There are significant road closures in place and the public are advised to avoid the area. The incident is not believed to be terror related,” the police tweeted.

A brief video of the scene in south London showed dense black smoke billowing as sirens blared.

Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near #ElephantandCastle Railway Station. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed pic.twitter.com/yALJKnVd8d — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

Thameslink said all lines through Elephant and Castle were blocked because of the fire.

Services between St Albans and Sutton and London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks are affected.

“You will have to use an alternative route to complete your journey and you should allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey. To help keep you on the move, you can use your ticket on: London buses between London Blackfriars, Denmark Hill and Loughborough Junction, London Underground and Southeastern trains between London Victoria, Peckham Rye, Nunhead and London Bridge to Sevenoaks,” Thameslink said in a tweet.

