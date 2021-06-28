Hopes New Roman Chamber Will Be Discovered In Carmona

The Territorial Delegation of the Ministry of Culture in Sevilla has put out a new tender for archaeological work at the Roman necropolis of Carmona in the belief that there is an unexplored underground chamber within the site.

According to the tender “geophysical anomalies” were detected in 2020.

Carmona first opened to the public in 1885 after it was uncovered by Juan Fernandez Lopez and George Edward Bonsor. The duo discovered more than one hundred Roman tombs and built a museum to display artefacts.

In 1930, shortly before his death, Bonsor transferred the site to public ownership.

Bonser was an advocate for the preservation of archaeological sites, and discovered and studied numerous Spanish sites, including the necropolis and the amphitheatre at Carmona and the ancient Roman towns of Baelo Claudia in Cadiz and Setefilla area in Lora del Rio.

Carmona was originally a Tartessian-Turdetani settlement. With the arrival of Phoenician traders from Tyre, Carmona was transformed into a city. Centuries later, it became a Roman stronghold of Hispania Baetica. It was known as Carmo in the time of Julius Caesar, which roughly to when the necropolis is dated.

