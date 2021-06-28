High-season headache

By
Linda Hall
-
0
High-season headache
SUMMER INVASION: Motorhomes make for the beaches Photo credit: Pexels

SUMMMER is here and campervans are back on the coast at Cabo de Santa Pola and Arenales del Sol.

Neither Santa Pola nor Elche allow these to park overnight, but many ignore the rules and environmentalists are complaining that the motorhomes flout hygiene requirements.

“Even though they have bathrooms, they often dump the contents of their chemical lavatories,” Adolfo Quiles, a member of the Margallo d’Elx environmentalist association, told the Spanish media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“They also trample and tamp down the soil, harming protected plants.”

The association blames the local administrations for allowing the situation to continue but conceded that there is a legal vacuum over campervan parking.

Jorge Diez, Santa Pola’s Environment councillor described the situation as “complex.”


Consultations with coastal authority Costa revealed that in seashore zones which are protected as a public-right-of-way, the law does not prevent the entry of vehicles, he explained.

“We are looking for a formula that will allow us to set limits on these areas,” Diez said.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here