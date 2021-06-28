High-season headache

SUMMMER is here and campervans are back on the coast at Cabo de Santa Pola and Arenales del Sol.

Neither Santa Pola nor Elche allow these to park overnight, but many ignore the rules and environmentalists are complaining that the motorhomes flout hygiene requirements.

“Even though they have bathrooms, they often dump the contents of their chemical lavatories,” Adolfo Quiles, a member of the Margallo d’Elx environmentalist association, told the Spanish media.

“They also trample and tamp down the soil, harming protected plants.”

The association blames the local administrations for allowing the situation to continue but conceded that there is a legal vacuum over campervan parking.

Jorge Diez, Santa Pola’s Environment councillor described the situation as “complex.”

Consultations with coastal authority Costa revealed that in seashore zones which are protected as a public-right-of-way, the law does not prevent the entry of vehicles, he explained.

“We are looking for a formula that will allow us to set limits on these areas,” Diez said.