Health department caves in

WHEN the Torrevieja Health District reverts to the public sector in October it will come under the Generalitat’s direct control.

Initially, the regional Health department had intended to run it via an expressly-created public company.

Staff at the Torrevieja Health District’s hospital and primary care centres, as well as the unions, bitterly opposed the plan.  The de-privatisation process should follow the same pattern as the La Ribera Health district in Alzira (Valencia) when Ribera Salud’s concession came to an end in 2018, they insisted.

The department headed by Ana Barcelo finally caved in,  due not only to pressure from the Torrevieja Health District staff but also political muscle exerted by the regional government’s coalition partners, Compromis and Unidas Podemos.

