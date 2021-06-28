Happy conclusion to bike raffle

LUCKY WINNER: Amber Hetherington with the bicycle donated in 2019 Photo credit: HELP Murcia Mar Menor

HELP MURCIA MAR MENOR was finally able to present a bicycle it had been trying to raffle for nearly two years

The machine was donated to HELP by an expat returning to the UK in the summer of 2019 and it was decided to hold a raffle and raise some much-needed funds for the charity.

As with so many plans made over the last couple of years, every time a date was set to draw the winning ticket Spain went into lockdown owing to Covid-19 and the draw was cancelled.

Once restrictions were lifted, HELP was able to hold a fun Golf Morning at Golf Delux and took the opportunity of drawing the winning ticket for the much-delayed raffle.

Lucky winner Amber Hetherington received the machine from Joan Mitchell, office manager at HELP´s office in Los Alcazares. Amber was delighted with her prize and was wished many happy hours using it.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

