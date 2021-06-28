For the fifth year, the Proud Inca Festival celebrates sexual diversity

Unveiling the Proud Inca details
Unveiling the Proud Inca details Credit: Inca Council

THE town of Inca will celebrate the Fifth Orgullosament (Proud) Inca on July 16 and 17 with music and much more.

At 8pm on July 16, popular journalist Valeria Vegas will present her latest book Libérate which tells the story of how the LGTBQ culture managed to establish itself in Spain despite the difficulties under the Franco regime.

It celebrates artists, actors and musicians as well as members of the public who managed to survive and thrive until the entire country became more accepting and supportive.

This as well as a display of YHOR jewellery by Jordi Martorell Beltran and photographs from previous events will be available to see, free of charge at Museum of Calçat and Industry but visitors must register online in advance.

Then on July 17, from 8pm it is the turn of music and drag at the Quarter Gral Luque with appearances by Paca la Piranha, Topacio Fresh, Sonia Madoc, Vivian Caoba, Pep Noguera, Baaldo, Tito Deluxe and more.

Tickets for this event cost €5.77 and can be obtained via Eventbrite.


