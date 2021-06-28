BE aware that if you are attending, face masks must be worn at all times at Marenostrum Festival Fuengirola.

Despite the fact that there is no longer a need under certain circumstances to wear a face mask in the open air, Fuengirola Council will not relax the rules concerning attendance at the Marenostrum Festival.

The Council believes that there would be a risk to members of the audience if masks were not worn and Councillor for Culture Rodrigo Romero explained that the organisers had received the Andalucia Segura recognition in 2020 because of the strict hygiene measures that it had put in place and with the audience cooperation, things went smoothly last year, when the threat of the pandemic was even greater.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To summarise, members of the public must wear the mask when seated and the required safety distances will be observed due to the staggered allocation of their seats.

They can only remove the mask when they are going to eat food or drink something and when entering or leaving, going to the bar or toilets should continue to wear masks and endeavour to keep 1.5 metres away from other concert goers.

All of those working at the venue will also be required to wear a face mask at all times and staff at the bars encourage those purchasing food or drink to pay by electronic means rather than cash.

“We are aware that tourism takes safety into account when choosing its vacation destinations and leisure time. For this reason and for the good of all the employees, artists and the public that go to Marenostrum Fuengirola every summer, we will ensure the maintenance of all security measures for the peace of mind of all” Romero observed.

Thank you for reading ‘Face masks must be worn at all times at Marenostrum Festival Fuengirola.’