Couple Arrested for Selling Drugs Next to Playground in Malaga

COUPLE arrested for selling drugs next to a playground in Malaga. National Police has dismantled, within the framework of an operation against retail drug trafficking, a point of sale of narcotic substances. In addition, they have arrested a man and a woman, both of Spanish nationality, as allegedly responsible for a crime against public health.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, those investigated offered the drug in the middle of the street and, on occasions, next to a playground frequented by minors. Both people lived with their two children in a home where officers have seized five grams of cocaine, prepared in doses, and have intervened €400 and auxiliary tools for the preparation and cutting of the papers.

The investigation began when the officers learned that a group of people were engaged in drug trafficking and the sale of narcotics in the García Grana neighbourhood, the National Police reported in a statement. Most of the time they met customers on the street or in the vicinity of a playground near their home, without caring about the presence of minors when they carried out the transactions

During the investigations, the officers were able to locate the home of those investigated and verify that the area being used as a point of sale was on the public motorway or in a park near their home. In addition, they were fully identified, the officers verifying that the house was being used as the place where they would store and prepare the drugs for sale.

After several arrests in the area, an operation was carried out days ago that resulted in the arrest of the two investigated as responsible for a crime of drug trafficking. The detainees have already been brought to justice and the police report forwarded to the judicial authority that has ordered the imprisonment of the investigated woman.