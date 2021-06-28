Celebrating an old Catalan tradition in the town of Manacor

The Flame of Canigou arrived in Manacor on the morning of June 24 and was left burning at the entrance to the Old Town Hall during the following week.

The Flame arrived in Mallorca on the previous day and was initially received in Alaro before being transported onwards and in Manacor it was welcomed by the mayor, Miquel Oliver, and the delegate of Linguistic Policy, Sebasti ià Llodra.

The Canigó Flame is a Catalan tradition linked to the summer solstice that takes place in various places in the Catalan Countries each year, between June 22 and 23.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This tradition begins with the renewal of the fire at the top of Canigou mountain and culminates in the lighting of the bonfires on the night of Sant Joan after the flame, carried out by volunteers, is distributed throughout the country.

Sadly, due to the pandemic bonfires were not generally lit, but the tradition was still recognised as being part of the Catalan heritage.