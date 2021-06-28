Celebrating an old Catalan tradition in the town of Manacor

By
John Smith
-
0
Welcoming the Flame of Canigou
Welcoming the Flame of Canigou Credit: Manacor Council

The Flame of Canigou arrived in Manacor on the morning of June 24 and was left burning at the entrance to the Old Town Hall during the following week.

The Flame arrived in Mallorca on the previous day and was initially received in Alaro before being transported onwards and in Manacor it was welcomed by the mayor, Miquel Oliver, and the delegate of Linguistic Policy, Sebasti ià Llodra.

The Canigó Flame is a Catalan tradition linked to the summer solstice that takes place in various places in the Catalan Countries each year, between June 22 and 23.

This tradition begins with the renewal of the fire at the top of Canigou mountain and culminates in the lighting of the bonfires on the night of Sant Joan after the flame, carried out by volunteers, is distributed throughout the country.

Sadly, due to the pandemic bonfires were not generally lit, but the tradition was still recognised as being part of the Catalan heritage.


John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

