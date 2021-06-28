British Travellers To Portugal Not Fully Vaccinated Required To Quarantine From Today.

FROM today, Monday, June 28, anyone travelling from the UK to Portugal will need to show they are full vaccinated or face 14 days of self-isolation as the UK is now on the country’s red-list.

The order, No. 6326-A/2021 also states that people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to quarantine – but they have to present proof of their complete vaccination that was administered in the UK within the last 14 days.

According to the order, the vaccination is considered complete “after taking a single-dose vaccine (for vaccines with a one-dose vaccine schedule); or after the second dose of a vaccine against with a two-dose vaccine schedule, even if doses of two different vaccines have been administered; or a single dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 with a two-dose vaccination schedule for people who have recovered from the disease – if it is indicated in the vaccination certificate that the vaccination schedule was completed after administration of one dose.”

The new measures introduced by the Portuguese Government on Sunday, June 27, will last until at least July 11 and come as EU politicians raised fears about the spread of the Delta variant in the UK. Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there should be more restrictions on the UK because of the variant and it’s more severe threat.

Germany will attempt today to ban British travellers from the EU regardless of whether or not they have had a vaccine.

Boris Johnson and previous health secretary Matt Hancock said they wanted to look at easing travel restrictions for people who have had two doses of a vaccine.

“I think that the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab,” the Prime Minister said.

“If you look at it we’ve got more than 60 per cent of our population have now had two jabs, I think 83 per cent have had one jab, we’re really getting through it now. The crucial thing is come forward and get your second jab.”

