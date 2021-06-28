BREAKING NEWS: Rockets Slam Into US Base In Syria

Rockets Slam Into US Base In Syria

Rockets hit US base in Syria day after Biden orders airstrikes on Iran-backed militias.

Several rockets have hit a US military base in Syria less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias.

Col Wayne Morotto, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, said ‘at 7:44 pm local time, US Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets’- according to a report from the Daily Mail.

“The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Sunday.

“There are no injuries and damage is being assessed,” Marotto wrote.

The United States said on Sunday, June 27, that it carried out another round of airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured but officials said assessments were ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.


