Body Of Missing Valladolid Boy Found In The Pisuerga River 

112 emergency services in Castilla y León have confirmed that the body of a young man who was reported missing on Saturday evening (June 26), has been found in the Pisuerga River at noon today, Sunday 27, by a team from the Castilla y León Search and Rescue Association

An operation had been launched at 9.55pm on Saturday evening when the Castilla y León 112 Emergency Centre room received a call from a pier on the Pisuerga River, in the Ribera de Castilla park, at the top of the Rondilla seminary, in Valladolid, reporting hearing the cries for help of a person who they could not see in the darkness.

Immediately, emergency services were deployed, including Valladolid Fire Brigade, patrols from the Local and National Police, and a Sacyl health emergency ambulance team, with the Civil Protection Emergency Coordination Centre also being activated.

A search of the river was carried out by the firefighters on the surface of the water, but after several hours of searching, the operation was called off and the teams withdrew from the river.

Early on Sunday morning, now in daylight, the teams resumed their search for the missing young man, at the location the cries for help had first been reported from, where they found the belongings of one person at the side of the river.

This resulted in a full-scale operation resuming, with twelve members of the Castilla y León Search and Rescue Association, Valladolid firefighters, two boats, two land vehicles, and an underwater search, during which the body of the missing Valladolid boy was located in the water, in the same area they had searched the previous evening.

An investigation was initiated by police to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of the young man, as reported by 20minutos.es.

