Benalmadena Cudeca Goldies launch their first fashion show of the season

By
John Smith
-
0
Photograph from a previous fashion show
Photograph from a previous fashion show Credit: Mapuchi Moda

THERE will be lunch at the new Vinea restaurant on the ground floor of the Yaramar Hotel on the Paseo Maritimo Rey de España in Fuengirola.

The day organised by the Cudeca Goldies will start at 12.30pm on Thursday July 15 with a complimentary drink prior to a three-course lunch and live entertainment from international singing group A Touch of Class.

This will be followed by a fashion show presented by Mapuchi Moda and Sara Haley and later, guests can browse the fashions and maybe treat themselves to something new.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Patrick   Meehan   will   be   introducing   all guests to   his   new   and   very   interesting   book called Fuengirola Revisited, a must read for everyone who knows and loves the town.

Tickets are €20 each which includes a €5 donation to the Cudeca Foundation which offers palliative care, advance booking is essential and usual anti Covid health measures will be followed.

For reservations call Vinea on 627 374 829 Caroline 653 916 588 / Suzy 619 444 184 or email [email protected]


The Goldies hope that you will help put the Fun back into Fundraising.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here