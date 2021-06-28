Benalmadena Cudeca Goldies launch their first fashion show of the season

THERE will be lunch at the new Vinea restaurant on the ground floor of the Yaramar Hotel on the Paseo Maritimo Rey de España in Fuengirola.

The day organised by the Cudeca Goldies will start at 12.30pm on Thursday July 15 with a complimentary drink prior to a three-course lunch and live entertainment from international singing group A Touch of Class.

This will be followed by a fashion show presented by Mapuchi Moda and Sara Haley and later, guests can browse the fashions and maybe treat themselves to something new.

Patrick Meehan will be introducing all guests to his new and very interesting book called Fuengirola Revisited, a must read for everyone who knows and loves the town.

Tickets are €20 each which includes a €5 donation to the Cudeca Foundation which offers palliative care, advance booking is essential and usual anti Covid health measures will be followed.

For reservations call Vinea on 627 374 829 Caroline 653 916 588 / Suzy 619 444 184 or email [email protected]

The Goldies hope that you will help put the Fun back into Fundraising.