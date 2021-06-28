Andalucia To Launch Depopulation Strategy

Andalucia will launch a depopulation strategy. Details will be revealed later this month.

Speaking in Huescar and Cogollos de Guadix, in Murcia and Granada, the President of Andalucia, Juanma Morena, said on June 25 the region’s ‘Strategy against the Demographic Challenge’ will be approved in the coming weeks.

Inland Andalucia, like other areas of Spain, is becoming more ‘empty’ as people migrate from villages and small towns to urban centres leaving behind an aging population. Moreno said the government is prepared to enact a series of measures to turn the situation around.

This includes promoting tourism, supporting the agriculture sector, and increasing the level of internet connectivity in remote and rural parts of Andalucia.

In Huescar, Murcia, Moreno said he hoped that the nearby Sierra de la Sagra would soon be designated a natural park in a move that would boost tourism and said that a better internet connection could help hundreds of localities like Huescar across Andalucia.

“It is important that these municipalities have the capacity to compete with the world through the network,” Moreno said.

“We are going to continue working so that Andalucia continues to improve and generate more opportunities,” he added.

