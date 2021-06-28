A day at the races

ONLY a month after the Breeze Big Bash, Breeze 97.7FM have been at it again.

In partnership with Bar El Puente in Albanchez, Breeze hosted an Ascot Ladies’ Day event in aid of Caritas Santa Maria in Albox, raising a total of €2,002.93.

There was live music from local musicians, horse-racing organised by Breezer Geezer, Colin Mitchell, and a prize for the best-dressed lady. Birthday girl Jo Ruddle won the prize, despite some stiff competition, as well as the Gate Draw prize which was a hamper of British goodies.

Mini Breezer Geezer, Marshall donated bottled olive oil made from olives that he had helped to pick in his garden and although he was not able to stay, he raised almost €80.

Local businesses sponsored several tables, while Bar El Puente donated tombola prizes and all the food for the barbecue.

“Luis and I are very happy to be working with Breeze to raise money for Caritas,” landlady Julie Garcia, said. “We passionately believe in the work they are doing to help people who are struggling.”

Breeze presenter and co-comperes, Bobby Gray and Geoff Murrell, wound up the evening by thanking all those who had given their time, money and abilities to make the event such a success.