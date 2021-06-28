A chequered history

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A chequered history
TABARCA: The island viewed from its southernmost tip Photo credit: Jorge Sanz

TABARKINAS, an exhibition at Santa Pola’s Museo del Mar by artist and photographer Carma Casula, can be visited until September 15.

The exhibition, whose inauguration coincided with the launch of Casula’s photobook, centres on the Cultura Tabarquina.

These are the communities from present-day Tabarca off the Santa Pola coast as well as  the Sardinian islands of San Pietre and Sant’Antioco in Italy, the town of Pegli in Genoa and the island of Tabarka in Tunisia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Italian settlers migrated to Tabarka in the 16th century, but religion and financial greed eventually stepped in and in the mid-1700s the islanders were held captive by Barbary pirates but were later ransomed by Spain’s Carlos III.

Concerned about marauders along the Alicante coast, the king settled them on what became New Tabarca, now regarded by its residents and many visitors as Tabarca.

Carma Casula’s photographs tell a story of fishermen, kings, corsairs, captivity and rescue that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Alicante island’s first arrivals.


The artist, who has a Fine Arts doctorate from Madrid’s Complutense University continued her studies in Milan’s European Institute of Design and the International Centre of Photography in New York.

The Exhibition Room at the Museo del Mar is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-1pm and between 4pm and 7pm.  Sundays open from 11am-1.30pm.  Closed Mondays.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here