A chequered history

TABARKINAS, an exhibition at Santa Pola’s Museo del Mar by artist and photographer Carma Casula, can be visited until September 15.

The exhibition, whose inauguration coincided with the launch of Casula’s photobook, centres on the Cultura Tabarquina.

These are the communities from present-day Tabarca off the Santa Pola coast as well as the Sardinian islands of San Pietre and Sant’Antioco in Italy, the town of Pegli in Genoa and the island of Tabarka in Tunisia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Italian settlers migrated to Tabarka in the 16th century, but religion and financial greed eventually stepped in and in the mid-1700s the islanders were held captive by Barbary pirates but were later ransomed by Spain’s Carlos III.

Concerned about marauders along the Alicante coast, the king settled them on what became New Tabarca, now regarded by its residents and many visitors as Tabarca.

Carma Casula’s photographs tell a story of fishermen, kings, corsairs, captivity and rescue that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Alicante island’s first arrivals.

The artist, who has a Fine Arts doctorate from Madrid’s Complutense University continued her studies in Milan’s European Institute of Design and the International Centre of Photography in New York.

The Exhibition Room at the Museo del Mar is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-1pm and between 4pm and 7pm. Sundays open from 11am-1.30pm. Closed Mondays.