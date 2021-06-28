18 People Detained from Drug Trafficking Network in Malaga

EIGHTEEN people have been detained from a drug trafficking network in Malaga. The National Police have dismantled a criminal organization based in Malaga that was part of a network dedicated to the trafficking of large quantities of hashish and marihuana, an action that has culminated in the arrest of 18 people, of which 17 have entered prison by court order.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the operation began in the summer of last year and has been developed in three phases, has allowed the intervention of €171,025 in cash and 1,057 kilos of hashish, as reported this Sunday, June 27, by the Police in a statement. The officers focused their inquiries on a group of Spanish origin that was dedicated, on the one hand, to the importation of narcotics from Morocco to distribute them in smaller organizations and the acquisition of material means to carry out the transactions, and on the other to the cultivation, elaboration, and transportation of marihuana.

At the beginning of the proceedings, in June 2020, the police managed to identify one of the leaders of the network of criminal organizations, and the Customs Surveillance Service seized 32 burlap bales containing 1,057 kilos of hashish. Last October, the officers surrounded one of the most active criminal groups on the coast, dedicated to the transfer of hashish from the coasts of Morocco to Malaga.

Days later, one of the organization’s leader’s workers was detected when he was finalizing details of a trip to Hamburg in Germany to acquire semi-rigid boats for the introduction of drugs, and a detention device was established at Malaga airport that resulted in the discovery of €86,450 euros hidden in his luggage.