What a mess!

TORREVIEJA resident Helen Parry, exasperated by an ongoing problem, recently contacted the Euro Weekly News.

“This is a long-running saga,” she warned, explaining that she keeps an eye on an absent friend’s house in Calle Pablo Neruda.

Four times over the last two years, torrential downpours have filled several gardens there with raw sewage from a nearby Agamed pumping station.

“Agamed and the town hall refuse to clean the properties and expect owners to claim on their insurance,” Helen said.

“The last time, May 23, the insurance company initially refused leaving my 88 year old friend with a garden full of dried sewage while she is grieving her husband’s Covid death in the UK.”

The insurance company finally relented and the situation was solved. Until next time.

The town hall has informed Helen that a new underground channel will prevent future sewage spills but as far as she can see, work has never begun.

The Euro Weekly News decided to ring the town hall and after several false starts was put through to the Services department.

A municipal employee explained that they were unable to comment on the situation: “Make an appointment to speak to the Services councillor, Sandra Sanchez Andreu,” she advised.

No sooner said than done, and the Euro Weekly News hopes to continue Helen’s long-running saga in the next edition.