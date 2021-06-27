AT a cost of €667,678, the town of Consell has opened a new mortuary next to its graveyard.

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Local Development, Jaume Alzamora, attended the inauguration of the new Consell funeral home with the mayor of the municipality, Andreu Isern.

The project has had the financial support of the Consell de Mallorca through the Municipal Investment Plan, with a grant of €195,000

This is the first mortuary in the municipality, which has been located next to the cemetery, with two pedestrian accesses and direct access from the Alaro.

It has two receiving rooms, reception, common room and parking and has been built with criteria of sustainability and energy efficiency and has made use of materials suitable for the environment.

“We are pleased to have contributed to the Council being able to have equipment that was very necessary and respond to a need of residents, who until now had to move to another municipality,” said President Catalina Cladera.

“Currently we have allocated €70 million in different plans more so that the municipalities of Mallorca can invest in necessary municipal facilities, which have a great impact especially in smaller municipalities and also help to reactivate the local economy” she added.

“It was a historic need for the municipality,” said the Consell mayor, “because the population has doubled in the last 25 years and the infrastructure, we had was insufficient.”

The new work is included in a project to expand the municipal cemetery which will have a total cost of €1,322,000 and will be the largest investment made by Consell Council.

