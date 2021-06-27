The town of Consell has opened a new mortuary next to its graveyard

By
John Smith
-
0
Unveiling the memorial plaque
Unveiling the memorial plaque Credit: Consell de Mallorca

AT a cost of €667,678, the town of Consell has opened a new mortuary next to its graveyard.

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Local Development, Jaume Alzamora, attended the inauguration of the new Consell funeral home with the mayor of the municipality, Andreu Isern.

The project has had the financial support of the Consell de Mallorca through the Municipal Investment Plan, with a grant of €195,000

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This is the first mortuary in the municipality, which has been located next to the cemetery, with two pedestrian accesses and direct access from the Alaro.

It has two receiving rooms, reception, common room and parking and has been built with criteria of sustainability and energy efficiency and has made use of materials suitable for the environment.

“We are pleased to have contributed to the Council being able to have equipment that was very necessary and respond to a need of residents, who until now had to move to another municipality,” said President Catalina Cladera.


“Currently we have allocated €70 million in different plans more so that the municipalities of Mallorca can invest in necessary municipal facilities, which have a great impact especially in smaller municipalities and also help to reactivate the local economy” she added.

“It was a historic need for the municipality,” said the Consell mayor, “because the population has doubled in the last 25 years and the infrastructure, we had was insufficient.”

The new work is included in a project to expand the municipal cemetery which will have a total cost of €1,322,000 and will be the largest investment made by Consell Council.


Thank you for reading ‘The town of Consell has opened a new mortuary next to its graveyard.’

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here