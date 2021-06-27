The show will go on

PRE-COVID: A poster for a New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group performance in 2018 Photo credit: New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group

THE clampdown over the long months of Covid prevented the New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group from performing in San Fulgencio.

However, they are now ready to start rehearsals over the next few months, providing they can find more members to help them out.

“Yes, we need more members and that means you!” said the theatre group’s Thomas Ford.

“We are a friendly group, we have lots of fun during rehearsals and we are looking for interested people.”

They  need people who are willing to take on singing, dancing, acting, backstage and front of house.

“We can show you how to do all of these so there’s no need to be afraid,” Tom said.


“We are also looking for technical people to deal with the lighting and sound, as well as a seamstress for altering costumes.

Readers who feel they could offer their services are asked to contact Tom Ford on 966 790 547 or send an email to the [email protected] address.


