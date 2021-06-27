Tenth anniversary for The Celts

THE Celts Club de Golf celebrated their 10th anniversary with captains Camillus Fitzpatrick and Denis McCormack at La Serena.

The weather was ideal for golf with a 25-degree temperature and a gentle breeze to keep the players cool. The course and the new greens were in excellent condition, particularly taking into account that La Serena has been operating with reduced staff numbers due to Covid.

The Celts’ competition committee Camillus, Terry, Alan and Philip who organised the 88 players did sterling work in a fantastic team effort.

The presentation dinner at Meson El Prado in San Miguel went like clockwork, even with the arrival of one or two unexpected guests.

Thanks to relaxed Covid restrictions, the Celts were delighted to welcome back Jackie who entertained 75 appreciative members and their guests with some of their favourite songs.

At the post-dinner presentation, the Camillus Fitzpatrick prize went to Colin Soones with 39 with the Denis McCormack prize going Bob Smith with a 69.