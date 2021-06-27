Sajid Javid Says He Will Get The UK Back To “Normal”

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid says his top priority is getting the UK back to normal as the country continues to grapple with the Covid pandemic.

In his first public remarks as Health Secretary, Javid, the former home secretary and chancellor, said, “Matt Hancock worked incredibly hard. He achieved a lot and I’m sure he will have more to offer in public life.

“I was honoured to take up this position. I also know that it comes with huge responsibility and I will do everything I can to make sure I deliver for the people of this great country.

“We are still in a pandemic and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible and that will be my most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and a quickly as possible,” he said on June 27.

Earlier he tweeted, “Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time. I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the Cabinet once again.”

Javid was ushered into the role after Matt Hancock was forced to resign after The Sun newspaper splashed incriminating photos of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo on their front page on Friday.

Hancock resigned on June 26 after initial indications were that Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not require him to step down

However, within 24-hours the pressure from both inside outside the Tory party became too much and Hancock was forced to issue a humiliating apology and resign.

