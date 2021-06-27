New Worrying Lamba Mutation Of Coronavirus Evades Vaccines.

A new worrying variant of the coronavirus has been detected which is more contagious and could evade all the vaccines that are available at the present.

Amid a worrying escalation of the delta variant of covid-19 across Spain, which has all the hallmarks of being the next dominant strain of transmission in Europe, comes the Lamda mutation.

The forecast of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is that it will soon account for 90% of coronavirus cases in the European Union (EU) by the end of August.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now introduced this new mutation into it’s list of ‘variants of interest’.

Lambda, or C.37 as it is technically known, was detected for the first time in August 2020 in Peru and classified “of interest” (VOI) by the WHO in June 14, 2021. The Arequipa region, in the southern highlands of Peru, which has about a million inhabitants, last week imposed restrictions against the advance of the pandemic after the confirmation of a second case of the delta variant, from India, and the increase in infections and deaths Due to the lambda variant, the first to arrive in the Andean country last year.

In this region alone, 90.6% of cases are already due to the C.37 or lambda variant.

The Barcelona Institute for Global Health said that the lambda variant has been classified “of interest” due to “its high prevalence in Peru and other South American countries .” According to immunologist Adelaida Sarukhan, “lambda carries mutations that could increase its transmissibility or its ability to evade the immune response, but there is very little evidence at the moment.”

According to the latest WHO update on variants of SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes covid-19, the strains that are currently classified as “of concern” are Alpha (B.1.1.7, that initially emerged in the United Kingdom Kingdom), Beta (B.1.351, emerging from South Africa), Gamma (P.1, originally from Brazil) and Delta (B.1.617.2, formerly known as the Indian variant).

