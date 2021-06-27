Max Verstappen Claims Pole Position For The Styrian GP

MAX VERSTAPPEN Claims Pole Position For Sunday’s Styrian GP

Red Bull driver, and current driver’s points leader, Max Verstappen, has claimed pole position for tomorrow’s Styrian GP, his second pole in two races, pushing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton into second on the grid, on what is his team’s home Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes had originally finished second in Q3 qualifying, with his teammate Hamilton third, but the Finn was handed a three-place grid penalty for spinning his car in the pit lane on Friday, and will now start from fifth on the grid instead.

Young British driver Lando Norris in the McLaren had another fantastic qualifying session, ending up third on Sunday’s starting grid, just ahead of Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez from Mexico, while Norris’s fellow McLaren driver, Daniel Ricciardo, starts in 13th after being knocked out in Q2.

It is now four races since a Mercedes sat on pole, with the Red Bulls once again proving a real force, and the Dutchman especially, too fast for Hamilton throughout the three qualifying sessions, as Max Verstappen claims pole.

“I’ve been giving it absolutely everything, not the greatest of second runs, but nonetheless it’s still on the front row after the penalty. We go into the race tomorrow for a fight”, commented Hamilton.

One week after an exciting battle at Paul Ricard circuit in France that went down to the penultimate lap, Verstappen is expecting another tussle with Hamilton in Austria, saying, “I’m sure again it will be very tight. Hopefully as interesting as in France”.

