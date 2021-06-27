Marbella Council erects two new signs to discourage LGTB abuse

THE Youth and Equality delegation of Marbella Council has recently placed a special stop sign on the Avenida del Mar in collaboration with the association Marbella es Más.

The sign which simply says Stop LGTBIfobia was erected as one of the events on the occasion of Diversity Week.

Councillor, Enrique Rodríguez who took part in the unveiling commented “it was very important that there was something in the city that gave visibility to this issue, which we often do not see and perhaps think that LGTB-phobic situations don’t happen.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It is necessary to continue showing all the forcefulness against hate crimes and any type of discrimination and aggression against this group,” he said, then added that “young people are increasingly aware of this type of situation. and we understand that with the passage of time these attitudes will become things of the past”.

A similar sign has been put up in the Parque de los Tres Jardines in San Pedro Alcantara.