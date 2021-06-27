Malaga Thieves Arrested After Making Getaway On EMT Bus

MALAGA Thieves Arrested After They Try Making Their Getaway On An EMT Bus in the city centre



Local Police in Malaga arrested two thieves who had committed a robbery with violence in the city centre, and then tried to make their getaway by boarding a Malagueña de Transportes Company (EMT), but officers stopped the bus, boarded it, and located them, before arresting the two men.

The incident occurred a few weeks ago at around 6am in the morning, after the alarms went off in an establishment, alerting the police who promptly arrived at the location where the two men had committed their robbery with violence, who, after leaving the premises, had also reportedly assaulted a person in the street, between Calles Panaderos and Torregorda, who gave the officers a description of his attackers.

According to a witness, the two thieves then boarded an EMT bus to continue their escape, only for the public transport to be halted by police officers as it travelled along Avenida Juan XXIII, where officers armed with full descriptions of the two men proceeded to search the bus, and verified two men fitting the descriptions given by the witness, a 37-year-old Spanish national, and an 18-year-old of Guinean origin.

Both men were arrested on the bus and placed before the relevant authorities for sentencing, as reported by diariosur.es.

