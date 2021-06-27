La Vega Development Project Approved By Almeria Town Hall.

LA VEGA Development Project Is Given The Green Light By Almeria Town Hall



Almeria Town Hall – after months of conversations with the Compensation Board – has definitively approved the proposed urbanization project of the SUP-ACA-07/802 sector, in the Vega de Acá area, with the project being granted a maximum completion date of eighteen months, with a total budget of €5,574,948.61 involved.

This Town Hall approval finally gives the green light to the development of a 207,607m² expanse of land located in front of the La Goleta neighbourhood, bordering the Almería Swimming Club and Avenida de la Vega de Acá, to install the infrastructure for the construction of 1,400 new houses.

Ana Martínez Labella, the Councillor for Urbanism and Infrastructure pointed out that 40,000m² of this development will be reserved for educational, SIPS, and sports facilities, along with another 37,000m² of land that will be dedicated to green zones and children’s playgrounds.

Congratulating the Town Hall on finally getting this project approved, the mayor explained that “the approval of the urbanisation project will allow the completion of the development of the northern area of ​​the Vega de Acá, that once the land has been urbanised, means lucrative housing plots will be available, to provide more services to this part of the city, allowing more expansion”.

The land to be developed is located in the Vega de Acá, and is delimited to the north by the Camino de La Goleta and by the SUP-ACA-06 sector; to the south, by the still undeveloped SUP-ACA-08 sector; to the east, by Sector SUP-ACA-02, and to the west by General System SGEL-09, and Parque del Andarax, which borders the Andarax River along its entire length, as reported by diariodealmeria.es. ___________________________________________________________

