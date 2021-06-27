HOT Temperatures Forecast By Aemet For Malaga Province On Monday 28



Summer is officially upon us in Spain – it started on June 21 – and on the Costa del Sol we pride ourselves for the warm climate, so be prepared, because it looks like the advent of July will finally bring the scorching heat, according to the State Agency of Meteorology (AEMET), with hot temperatures forecast for Malaga province.

Aemet has issued a yellow warning for the Malaga coastline and the Guadalhorce Valley for Monday 28, with temperatures possibly rising as high as 37 degrees between 2pm and 9pm, while indicating a minimum temperature of 23 degrees.

Relative humidity may reach up to 40 per cent says Aemet, which will further increase the thermal sensation, but this situation is expected to subside as of Tuesday, when temperatures will drop again to reach a maximum of 30 degrees.

This Sunday saw warm, pleasant temperatures in the capital of the Costa del Sol, and the beaches were packed with locals and tourists throughout the day, however, as the afternoon progressed, the terral entered, leaving temperatures of up to 34 degrees in the capital.

This rise was made in a few hours, because at 12:00 noon today the thermometers already read 27.2 degrees in parts of the coast, and in the Antequera region, highs of 34ºC have been registered, and Marbella recorded maximums of 32 degrees, while Ronda and Vélez-Málaga reported 31 degrees.

Long-range forecast by Aemet has suggested that this Summer is going to see slightly hotter temperatures than previous years, especially in the south of Spain, in Andalucia, with very little rainfall until the end of September, as reported by malagahoy.es.

