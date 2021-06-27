Home Care Assistant Quizzed By Spanish Police Over €8,300 Worth Of Pensioners Missing Jewellery.

The Guardia Civil had been called in to investigate a twenty-eight-year-old girl, with no previous police record, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of theft of jewels valued at €8,300 euros from an old woman from Iznalloz in the province of Granada, Spain.

According to police reports, the care assistant under investigation came to the victim’s home on a regular basis to look after the 89-year-old woman and sorted out her everyday needs.

It was a daughter of the elderly lady that discovered that all the jewellery that her mother kept in a drawer of the bedroom dresser had disappeared, although nothing in the house seemed to have been forced.

The local Iznalloz Guardia Civil opened an investigation and the officers soon discovered that the young woman, the carer, had sold items of jewellery on several occasions during March this year to two pawn shops that trade in gold, located in Granada, Iznalloz being a small town about 35 km north of Granada

Investigators have unfortunately not been able to recover the stolen items because, after the established legal period has elapsed, the owner of the gold trading establishment that acquired them had already melted them down into scrap for wholesale use.

This has obviously caused a great amount of distress to the old lady, as many items of jewellery were family memories and heirlooms. The case continues, with charges and a trial date still to be set- we will cover the proceedings when they are made available.

