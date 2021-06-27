CK La Quinta Marbella retirement home offers that personal experience to those who want a stress free and comfortable retirement.

There comes a time in many people’s lives when they have retired and perhaps find themselves alone when they look for the peace and security of a caring residential home.

Somewhere comfortable where they can retain their independence yet know that help and friendship are always at hand.

The CK La Quinta situated in the San Pedro Alcantara suburb of Marbella is a genuine privileged location which caters for those aged from their mid-60s to centenarians whether they are in perfect health or need assistance due to some form of physical or mental problem.

With just 57 superbly appointed rooms which can be shared for those who want companionship or taken by a single person, the complex is large enough to cater for all needs but small enough to ensure that everyone is treated as an individual.

Indeed, that is the watchword of the operation, as specialist carer and qualified nurse Victoria Herrero will go to great pains to explain as she knows that every resident is different and therefore needs to be understood and offered a tailormade service to ensure that they get the best out of their stay at CK La Quinta.

Each mini suite is decorated in a very modern harmonious style and has its own small kitchen as well as private bathroom and international TV channels but for those who prefer not to worry about cooking, there is a restaurant which changes menus daily and once a month chooses a cuisine from a different country for clients to enjoy.

Every room comes with a terrace or balcony, overlooking the outside swimming pool, gardens and pool bar and every floor has its own communal room for those who want to have a chat plus of course stairs are not a problem as there are lifts to every floor.

The main languages used in CK La Quinta are English and Spanish, but with a mix of staff and residents, there is almost always somebody who can communicate in a different language if required.

The pandemic has affected some of the activities of the centre and to keep residents safe, visitors are not encouraged to enter the building although are particularly welcome at weekends to pick up relatives and take them out for lunch or perhaps a day trip which will help to stimulate them.

Although many residents are there for the long-term, CK La Quinta does offer shorter respite stays (currently a minimum of a month) ideal for those recovering from an accident or stroke or simply suffering from some form of dementia.

The complex is staffed 24 hours a day by qualified helpers and those with medical knowledge and all common areas are covered by CCTV so safety and security are of prime importance.

It could be very easy for some elderly people to simply sit and do nothing but the staff at CK La Quinta go that bit further, finding out each person’s interests, their background, their employment history and more in order to ensure that they are kept stimulated both mentally and physically with plenty of activities as well as a monthly round up of birthdays in a single party.

To find out more about this home from home which specialises in ensuring that residents enjoy a quality of life rather than just existing, visit https://cklaquinta.com.

