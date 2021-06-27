Balearic Government Asks For More Controls On Air Passengers From The UK.



The Balearic Government has asked the Government of Spain to apply controls to the arrival of passengers from the United Kingdom in line with the criteria agreed for the rest of Europe, such as the measures included in the ‘Green Pass’, and checks of the vaccination schedule or verification of negative tests.

“Throughout the day we have asked the Government of Spain to establish controls for the arrival of people from the United Kingdom,” said the Minister Of Economics, Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela, in a press conference called on Thursday, June 24, in regards to the announcement of the UK to include the Balearic Islands in the green list of its Covid traffic light.

The Balearic Government wanted to send a message “not only to British tourists but also to the rest” regarding the need to maintain a responsible attitude as they arrive in the Islands. “There are rules of what can and cannot be done in our Islands, it is what has allowed us to reach today,” said the minister, in reference to the good epidemiological situation of the Community.

Related:

Mallorcan ‘macro-outbreak’

The Community of Madrid has registered 320 Covid infections and has more than 2,000 students, who travelled to Mallorca after their exams, in quarantine. The trip has caused a ‘macro outbreak’ that has so far reached at least six autonomous communities.

The Balearic health ministry has so far identified 268 Spanish students who were close contacts of other students who have tested positive since returning to the mainland.