All under control in Torrevieja

FOR the second consecutive year, Torrevieja’s beaches will be the safest in Spain.

Visiting the seawater swimming pools on the Juan Aparicio promenade at the launch of the summer services, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon declared that the system introduced last year was one of the most successful and complete on the Mediterranean coast.

Beach capacities are controlled at all times, the sands are divided into individual sections with an “exhaustive” cleaning and disinfection service for the public toilets and foot-showers, Dolon said.

Between now and the end of September 275 people will patrol Torrevieja’s promenades and beaches.

Thirty-one of them are the Beach Assistants aged between 18 and 30 whose wages are subsidised by the Generalitat in a scheme that provides employment as well as safety on the sands.

The remaining 194 employees have been engaged on a €1.221 million town hall contract. Of these, 120 have been allocated to the beaches with another 40 people covering the new service on Torrevieja’s principal promenades.

Twenty people mark out individual areas on the sands each morning while another 10 are assigned to cleaning toilets and foot-showers.