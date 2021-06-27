All under control in Torrevieja

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All under control in Torrevieja
SUMMER SERVICES: Torrevieja’s system is the most successful and complete on the Mediterranean coast Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

FOR the second consecutive year, Torrevieja’s beaches will be the safest in Spain.

Visiting the seawater swimming pools on the Juan Aparicio promenade at the launch of the summer services, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon declared that the system introduced last year was one of the most successful and complete on the Mediterranean coast.

Beach capacities are controlled at all times, the sands are divided into individual sections with an “exhaustive” cleaning and disinfection service for the public toilets and foot-showers, Dolon said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Between now and the end of September 275 people will patrol Torrevieja’s promenades and beaches.

Thirty-one of them are the Beach Assistants aged between 18 and 30 whose wages are subsidised by the Generalitat in a scheme that provides employment as well as safety on the sands.

The remaining 194 employees have been engaged on a €1.221 million town hall contract. Of these, 120 have been allocated to the beaches with another 40 people covering the new service on Torrevieja’s principal promenades.


Twenty people mark out individual areas on the sands each morning while another 10 are  assigned to cleaning toilets and foot-showers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here