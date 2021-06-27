GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig hailed relaxing facemask regulations as a “great advance and a small victory.”

“This is the result of a year and three months of common effort and 469 days of patience and responsibility,” he declared.

As he has been doing since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Puig also called for caution.

“Vaccination is advancing rapidly but the virus is still out there,” he warned, referring to increasing coronavirus cases amongst the young.

“Thanks to the Valencian Community’s population this has become the safest place in Spain and an example to Europe,” Puig said.

But the time had not yet come to throw away or forget facemasks, he maintained.

“They are still needed inside public places or where social distancing cannot be guaranteed,” the president added, recommending wearing them when out and about or at least having one to hand.

Puig was clearly preaching to the converted, as last weekend in provincial capitals approximately 50 per cent of people were still wearing them on the street or along the promenades and shopping areas of coastal resorts.

Meanwhile, Puig stressed that summer has arrived in encouraging circumstances but it was vital to maintain the offensive against the pandemic “during a period of emotional recovery that we all need.”