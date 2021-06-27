A great advance

By
Linda Hall
-
0
XIMO PUIG: Too soon to throw away facemask, the Generalitat president warned Photo credit: GVA.es

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig hailed relaxing facemask regulations as a “great advance and a small victory.”

“This is the result of a year and three months of  common effort and 469 days of patience and responsibility,” he declared.

As he has been doing since the onset of the Covid pandemic, Puig also called for caution.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“Vaccination is advancing rapidly but the virus is still out there,” he warned, referring to increasing coronavirus cases amongst the young.

“Thanks to the Valencian Community’s population this has become the safest place in Spain and an example to Europe,” Puig said.

But the time had not yet come to throw away or forget facemasks, he maintained.


“They are still needed inside public places or where social distancing cannot be guaranteed,” the president added, recommending wearing them when out and about or at least having one to hand.

Puig was clearly preaching to the converted, as last weekend in provincial capitals approximately 50 per cent of people were still wearing them on the street or along the promenades and shopping areas of coastal resorts.

Meanwhile, Puig stressed that summer has arrived in encouraging circumstances but it was vital to maintain the offensive against the pandemic “during a period of emotional recovery that we all need.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here