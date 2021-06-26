Woman Arrested For Attacking An 82-Year-Old Man With a Knife In Marbella

THE National Police have arrested a woman for allegedly attacking an 83-year-old man with a kitchen knife in Marbella.

The incident occurred yesterday, June 25, in the middle of a public highway. The victim’s family believe the motive for the vicious attack was a robbery: “He had collected the pension. He has gone to take the money from him, everything has been orchestrated by someone,” they said.

The National Police are investigating the case, in which a video of the attack went viral on social media, to clarify what led to the attack.

The alleged perpetrator, aged between 50 and 60, is yet to be identified. The victim suffered superficial wounds from a knife that is the type to be used to cut bread. The victim has already attended the police station to testify about how the attack occurred.

The video footage shows the victim lying on the ground while the attacker assaults the man holding a knife in her hand. At which point, a well-known businessman approaches the woman to reproach her for her behaviour. He then pushes the attacker, giving the victim a chance to get to his feet.

The woman has been arrested and the victim was taken to the San Pedro Alcántara health centre. Investigations are still open, according to Malaga Hoy.

The news comes as a man has been arrested for assaulting a man who came to the defence of a woman who was being mistreated in the street in Velez-Malaga.

The man arrested, 25, was mistreating a woman in the street when another man came to help, the arrested then assaulted the man who came to the woman’s defence.

The incident happened on June 12, in the middle of a street in Velez-Malaga, outside the exit of a dance hall. A witness observed the arrested man drag his partner while insulting and pushing her. The citizen went over to help the woman and was punched in the eye by the arrested, causing him to fall to the ground.

The individual, of Polish nationality, fled the scene, however, a police search resulted in him being located on June 19 after he was involved in a traffic accident, according to the National Police.

