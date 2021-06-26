THOUSANDS of travellers treated in Andalucian vaccination centres. In the first half of the year, the international vaccination centres (CVI) of Andalucia have attended a total of 1,997 travellers who, due to the covid-19 pandemic, have transformed the usual profile of these spaces, going from being points of attention to tourists who requested information before travelling to other countries for leisure reasons, to those who move for work, cooperation or migrants who travel for family reasons.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, in Andalucia, the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz, Huelva, Malaga, Sevilla and the Cadiz municipality of Algeciras have vaccination centres that provide personalized information and vaccination recommendations. For this, they have a prior appointment system that avoids waiting and makes better health care possible, according to the Government Delegation in Andalucia.

During the first six months of the year, the traveller who has travelled to these international centres belongs, for the most part, to groups such as workers, aid workers and migrants – groups that usually require vaccination as they are not international travellers. In fact, this situation is reflected in the number of vaccinations carried out, since it exceeds the number of travellers who have attended the centres, a total of 2,205 doses have been administered.

The introduction of the Green Digital Certificate within the EU from June restores freedom of movement in Europe and reactivate travel. The main characteristics of this document are its simplicity and the cooperation for the entire European Union, as well as its free and universal nature. Using a QR code, the digital certificate will provide information on whether the person travelling is vaccinated, has had the disease or has a negative PCR result. The autonomous communities will be in charge of issuing, sealing and delivering the certificates in electronic or paper format.