Thousands Gather For Anti-Lockdown Protests in London

THOUSANDS of people have gathered for anti-lockdown protests in London today, June 26.

The crowds have marched from Hyde Park to Westminster, London, for a day of anti-lockdown protesting.

The Home Office has said under current restrictions it is still illegal for people to attend the protests, however, a group of 60 MPs and peers have called for the government to change the law and let the peaceful protests commence.


According to The Met Police, a significant police operation is underway and there have already been several arrests made, BBC News reports.

The protests come as stadiums, shopping centres and theatres are among hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites opening across England this weekend in a bid to boost the number of people getting jabbed over concerns of rising infections- mainly due to the Indian Delta version of the virus.

Among the sports grounds involved are the Newcastle Eagles basketball arena, Watford’s Vicarage Road, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Edgbaston cricket ground.


People who get a vaccine at the Emirates Stadium between now and Monday are being offered a free tour of the stadium as part of their visit.

Data shows that an estimated 83.1 per cent of over-50s in London had received both doses of vaccine by June 20. However, all other regions across the country are above 90 per cent, according to the figures published by NHS England.

