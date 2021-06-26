Strange place to park a car

Strange place to park a car
COSTACABANA: Off-roader and trailer dumped 20 metres out to sea Photo credit: FJTM

AN off-road vehicle with trailer appeared without noise or warning, floating 20 metres off the Costacabana beach last Friday.

According to Spanish media reports, residents alerted the 112 Emergencies number after first noticing it shortly before 1am.

Police and the Salvamento Maritimo maritime rescue service who were called to the scene found the SUV and trailer were empty, with no sign of occupants.

Unofficial sources later suggested that the vehicle was used to transport drugs and was later deliberately dumped in the sea and abandoned.

